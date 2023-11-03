Brokers Offer Predictions for Louisiana-Pacific Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) – DA Davidson reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now expects that the building manufacturing company will post earnings of $2.94 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.01. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Louisiana-Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LPX. TheStreet lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of LPX stock opened at $57.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.80. Louisiana-Pacific has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $79.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 1.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPX. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4,391.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 848,748 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $63,639,000 after purchasing an additional 829,852 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,311,921 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $205,737,000 after buying an additional 655,132 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $37,576,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 434.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 695,900 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,462,000 after buying an additional 565,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $29,881,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Featured Articles

