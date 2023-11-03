Brokers Set Expectations for Americas Silver Corp’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:USA)

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Americas Silver in a report issued on Tuesday, October 31st. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $0.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Americas Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$32.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$32.78 million. Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 51.27% and a negative net margin of 59.26%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from C$0.75 to C$0.60 in a report on Tuesday.

TSE:USA opened at C$0.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$73.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.60. Americas Silver has a 1 year low of C$0.34 and a 1 year high of C$1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.54.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

