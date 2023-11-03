Brokers Set Expectations for Centerra Gold Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Centerra Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, November 2nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$247.86 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a negative net margin of 34.71%.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.60 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.35 to C$8.30 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

Centerra Gold Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of TSE CG opened at C$7.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of C$1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$5.86 and a 12 month high of C$10.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.85.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.30%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

