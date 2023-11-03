Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) to Issue $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.3825 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Brookfield Infrastructure has a payout ratio of 45.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Brookfield Infrastructure Trading Up 8.1 %

Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $30.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.09. Brookfield Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $25.48 and a 1-year high of $48.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

