Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) Stock Price Up 5% After Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Free Report) shares rose 5% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $27.13 and last traded at $27.05. Approximately 116,519 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 541,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.76.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd.

Brookfield Infrastructure Trading Up 8.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIPC. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 125.1% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

