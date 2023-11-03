Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSE:BIP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.531 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C($0.38). The business had revenue of C$5.72 billion during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. The Company is focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate stable and predictable cash flows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.