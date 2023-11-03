Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Stock Price Up 6.7% Following Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN)’s stock price rose 6.7% on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $24.30 and last traded at $24.15. Approximately 134,285 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 448,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.64.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.382 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 493.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.44.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 1.36%. Equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8,107.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

