Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Trading 6.2% Higher Following Strong Earnings

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) rose 6.2% during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $115.47 and last traded at $115.21. 990,385 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,880,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.52.
The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $153.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.77.
Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource
In related news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,973,314.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,973,314.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total value of $882,283.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,055.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Builders FirstSource
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 11.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $656,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth about $1,387,000. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth about $548,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $579,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Builders FirstSource Stock Up 3.3 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 2.04.
Builders FirstSource Company Profile
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Builders FirstSource
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- A bullish storm is brewing for cloud stocks
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Is Extreme Networks’ forecast a sign of industry woes?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Profits come after ignorance Is highest: A PayPal story
Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.