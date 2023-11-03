Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Trading 6.2% Higher Following Strong Earnings

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.2% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $115.47 and last traded at $115.21. Approximately 990,385 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,880,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.52.

The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.20 EPS.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on BLDR. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Benchmark raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $153.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Stephens cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.77.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,973,314.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,973,314.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total value of $882,283.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,055.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Builders FirstSource

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,428,000 after acquiring an additional 86,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,031,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,774 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,784,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,737,000 after buying an additional 232,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 182.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,305,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,486,000 after buying an additional 1,487,620 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.16.

About Builders FirstSource

(Get Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.