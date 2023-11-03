Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) to Issue $0.66 Quarterly Dividend

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.6625 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

Bunge has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Bunge has a dividend payout ratio of 22.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bunge to earn $11.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

Shares of BG stock opened at $105.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.54 and a 200 day moving average of $102.17. Bunge has a 52 week low of $87.86 and a 52 week high of $116.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.33 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bunge will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $2,237,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,291 shares in the company, valued at $8,200,529.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in Bunge in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Bunge by 1,628.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BG has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Bunge from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bunge from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

