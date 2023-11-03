C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Receives $92.95 Average PT from Brokerages

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.95.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHRW shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHRW

Institutional Trading of C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 755,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,113,000 after purchasing an additional 10,398 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.9% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 56,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.5% during the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 89,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.6% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $81.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $80.17 and a 12 month high of $108.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.14.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.92% and a net margin of 2.13%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 75.08%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Free Report

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.