C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Given New $7.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 400.00% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CCCC. UBS Group reduced their price target on C4 Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on C4 Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on C4 Therapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.
C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.54% and a negative net margin of 663.05%. Equities analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 7,146 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 70,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 12,056 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 207,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 10,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 494.1% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 201,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 167,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.
C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.
