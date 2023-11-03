Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $40.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 2.91. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $60.27.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 33,282 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $1,720,679.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,166,747. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Caesars Entertainment

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,681,600,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 958.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 4,708.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CZR shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CZR

About Caesars Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.