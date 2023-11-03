California Resources Co. (CRC) to Issue Dividend of $0.31 on December 15th

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, December 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from California Resources’s previous dividend of $0.17.

California Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 17.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect California Resources to earn $6.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.4%.

Get California Resources alerts:

California Resources Stock Performance

CRC opened at $52.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.37. California Resources has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $58.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.23. California Resources had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that California Resources will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on California Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of California Resources from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of California Resources from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On California Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRC. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in California Resources in the first quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in California Resources by 69.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in California Resources in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in California Resources by 318.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About California Resources

(Get Free Report)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.