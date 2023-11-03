Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) PT Set at C$177.00 by CIBC

CIBC set a C$177.00 price objective on Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CTC.A. TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian Tire from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$210.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$225.00 to C$208.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$196.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$184.00 to C$166.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$196.00 to C$206.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$184.89.

Shares of CTC.A opened at C$140.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$146.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$164.38. Canadian Tire has a 52 week low of C$131.46 and a 52 week high of C$189.82. The firm has a market cap of C$7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.71, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

