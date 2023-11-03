Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Price Target to $63.00

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $68.00 to $63.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.06% from the company’s previous close. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for CSG Systems International’s FY2023 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

CSGS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Northland Securities upped their target price on CSG Systems International from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

NASDAQ CSGS opened at $48.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. CSG Systems International has a 1-year low of $46.19 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.69.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $265.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.11 million. Equities analysts predict that CSG Systems International will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSGS. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CSG Systems International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CSG Systems International by 4.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 9.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Capital Management lifted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 23,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

