Capital One Financial Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%.
Capital One Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years. Capital One Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 18.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Capital One Financial to earn $13.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.
Capital One Financial Price Performance
Shares of COF opened at $104.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $123.09. The stock has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.47.
Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial
In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total transaction of $392,524.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,227,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,564 shares of company stock worth $1,693,869. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Capital One Financial
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Capital One Financial by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have issued reports on COF. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.36.
About Capital One Financial
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
