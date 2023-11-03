Capital One Financial Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%.

Capital One Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years. Capital One Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 18.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Capital One Financial to earn $13.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF opened at $104.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $123.09. The stock has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total transaction of $392,524.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,227,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,564 shares of company stock worth $1,693,869. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Capital One Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Capital One Financial by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on COF. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COF

About Capital One Financial

(Get Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.