Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) EVP Acquires $60,360.00 in Stock

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) EVP Anthony S. Barry purchased 12,000 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $60,360.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 54,477 shares in the company, valued at $274,019.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of CFFN stock opened at $5.33 on Friday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $8.93. The stock has a market cap of $725.89 million, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is presently -40.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 1,009.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,687,460 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,338,905 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,051 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,243,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 239.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 945,815 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 667,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,743,317 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,113,000 after acquiring an additional 654,200 shares during the period. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CFFN. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Capitol Federal Financial from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Capitol Federal Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

