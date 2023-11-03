Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to Issue $0.85 Quarterly Dividend

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.85 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Carlisle Companies has raised its dividend by an average of 12.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 47 years. Carlisle Companies has a payout ratio of 19.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Carlisle Companies to earn $17.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of CSL opened at $263.52 on Friday. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $289.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 13.58%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $325.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Zelman & Associates lowered Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carlisle Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

See Also

