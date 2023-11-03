Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 931.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 746,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,679,000 after purchasing an additional 674,497 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 557,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,342,000 after acquiring an additional 45,722 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 38.6% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 21.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EL. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 9.5 %

NYSE:EL opened at $114.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.83. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.69%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

