Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 475,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,819,000 after acquiring an additional 12,702 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 69,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 18,123 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 77,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 107,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,250,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $37.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.12. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.28 and a 52 week high of $42.53.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

