Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 1.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 283.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the first quarter worth $805,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 70.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 8.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LANC opened at $167.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.88. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52 week low of $158.88 and a 52 week high of $220.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 0.29.

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $454.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.13 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.37%.

LANC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Lancaster Colony from $237.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

