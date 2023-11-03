Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in ASML by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,573,000 after purchasing an additional 29,290 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in ASML by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in ASML by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in ASML by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ASML from $732.00 to $726.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $759.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $631.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $249.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.46. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $437.12 and a 52 week high of $771.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $608.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $660.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a $1.5337 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. ASML’s payout ratio is 26.30%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

