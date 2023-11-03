Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $445,000 Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,585 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 28.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 557,818 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $33,887,000 after purchasing an additional 124,575 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,680 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $950,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 14.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,892 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.7% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 23,847 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NEP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $29.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.97 and its 200-day moving average is $49.79. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $20.17 and a 52 week high of $81.32.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.8675 per share. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 257.14%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

