Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $550,000 Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 42.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 504.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 50,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 42,093 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

IMCG stock opened at $55.31 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $51.48 and a twelve month high of $63.37. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.52.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

