Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $65.56 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.22.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

EW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.67.

In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total transaction of $2,344,184.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,333,107.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $454,598.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,079.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total value of $2,344,184.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,333,107.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,359 shares of company stock worth $13,659,811. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

