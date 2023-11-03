Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,317 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 52.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group by 36.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,564,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,063. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total value of $1,063,404.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,056.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,564,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,063. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,792,923 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Edward Jones cut The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.05.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE CI opened at $318.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $94.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $291.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.05. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

