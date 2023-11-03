Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,982 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in BHP Group by 110.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BHP shares. Berenberg Bank cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Liberum Capital upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,950.00.

BHP Group Price Performance

NYSE BHP opened at $59.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $47.47 and a 12 month high of $71.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.81 and its 200 day moving average is $58.51.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

