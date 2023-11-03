Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 3,048 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 587.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $75.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.67 and its 200-day moving average is $76.34. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $67.71 and a 52-week high of $81.44. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.4426 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

