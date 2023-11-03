Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 32,950 Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,950 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 82.1% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Performance

Shares of MODG stock opened at $12.71 on Friday. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a one year low of $11.59 and a one year high of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average of $17.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Topgolf Callaway Brands ( NYSE:MODG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

MODG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Topgolf Callaway Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.90.

Read Our Latest Report on MODG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $262,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 847,959 shares in the company, valued at $14,847,762.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $162,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,738,882.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $262,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 847,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,847,762.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $510,600. Corporate insiders own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

(Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.