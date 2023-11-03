Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 965 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,679,000 after buying an additional 2,893,771 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,465,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,651,000 after buying an additional 209,870 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,877,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,706,000 after buying an additional 1,858,137 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,055,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,001,000 after buying an additional 1,198,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 184.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,037,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,203,000 after buying an additional 4,559,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $80.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.21. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $82.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

