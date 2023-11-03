Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FBIN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $59.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.54. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.51 and a fifty-two week high of $77.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is 27.22%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.