Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 26.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,981 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $49.43 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $53.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.12 and its 200 day moving average is $50.73. The firm has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

