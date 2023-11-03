Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,854,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,744,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever by 92.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,950,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853,286 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Unilever during the second quarter worth approximately $85,584,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the second quarter worth approximately $76,564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

Unilever Stock Performance

NYSE UL opened at $47.67 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $44.49 and a one year high of $55.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.31.

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.