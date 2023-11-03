Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of 3M by 102,920.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,317,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,935,302,000 after purchasing an additional 39,279,467 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,474,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,203,635,000 after purchasing an additional 619,370 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 7.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after purchasing an additional 758,126 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of 3M by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,291,535,000 after purchasing an additional 825,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of 3M by 2.5% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,580,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $958,947,000 after purchasing an additional 236,753 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.30.

MMM stock opened at $92.32 on Friday. 3M has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $133.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.88.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.94%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

