Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 28.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in CF Industries by 72,177.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 119,173,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,273,046,000 after buying an additional 119,008,926 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,325 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CF Industries by 221.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,825,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,268 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $159,602,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,135,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In related news, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $779,589.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,702.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CF

CF Industries Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $80.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $112.44. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.65.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 27.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.