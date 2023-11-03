Casper Achieves Market Capitalization of $407.45 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. Casper has a total market cap of $407.45 million and $4.35 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Casper has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0356 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,129,509,216 coins and its circulating supply is 11,432,749,175 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official website is casper.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,128,902,276 with 11,432,177,100 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03592367 USD and is down -1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $4,453,626.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

