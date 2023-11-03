Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CAT. TD Cowen increased their price target on Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $267.00.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $239.21 on Monday. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $204.04 and a 12-month high of $293.88. The stock has a market cap of $122.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $267.94 and its 200-day moving average is $250.60.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 20.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.46%.

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $5,238,121.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,684,931.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 98,763.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,135,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670,430 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $1,175,255,000. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $4,004,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $433,134,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

