CB Financial Services, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.50 Per Share (NASDAQ:CBFV)

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of CB Financial Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.60. The consensus estimate for CB Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CB Financial Services’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CB Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CB Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CB Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $20.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.39 and its 200-day moving average is $20.93. The company has a market cap of $107.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. CB Financial Services has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $24.98.

CB Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

Institutional Trading of CB Financial Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CB Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in CB Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $233,000. State Street Corp raised its position in CB Financial Services by 10.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in CB Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in CB Financial Services by 5.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

See Also

