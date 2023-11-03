CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Price Target Cut to $216.00

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CDW from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.20.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $206.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. CDW has a 52 week low of $160.66 and a 52 week high of $215.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $206.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.82.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 78.15%. Research analysts forecast that CDW will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW by 9.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CDW by 160.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in CDW by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in CDW by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

