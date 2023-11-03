Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Receives $48.27 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.27.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FUN shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair Price Performance

Cedar Fair stock opened at $37.00 on Friday. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $34.04 and a one year high of $47.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.45.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $500.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 36.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,516,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,688,000 after acquiring an additional 946,782 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 112.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,407,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,142,000 after buying an additional 745,056 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Cedar Fair in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,351,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,190,000 after acquiring an additional 663,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 37.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,002,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,512,000 after purchasing an additional 542,710 shares during the last quarter. 61.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cedar Fair

(Get Free Report

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.