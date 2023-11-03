Celestia (TIA) Price Tops $2.33 on Exchanges

Celestia (TIA) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 3rd. Celestia has a total market capitalization of $328.41 million and approximately $172.72 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celestia token can now be bought for $2.33 or 0.00006776 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Celestia has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Celestia’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,528 tokens. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg. The official website for Celestia is www.celestia.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency . Celestia has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 141,043,527.75 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 2.34646734 USD and is down -14.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $218,355,664.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celestia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celestia using one of the exchanges listed above.

