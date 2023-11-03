Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $23.65, but opened at $24.44. Cerevel Therapeutics shares last traded at $24.50, with a volume of 153,822 shares.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CERE has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cerevel Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $1,203,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,085.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $1,203,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,085.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Investors Llc purchased 5,480,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.81 per share, with a total value of $124,999,986.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 65,679,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,498,155,804.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cerevel Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERE. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 9,285 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 251,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after buying an additional 146,019 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $507,000. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a current ratio of 11.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.42.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

