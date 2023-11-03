Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $82.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CDAY. Citigroup upped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.47.

Ceridian HCM Stock Performance

NYSE:CDAY opened at $67.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Ceridian HCM has a 52-week low of $52.92 and a 52-week high of $79.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 2,237.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.43.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $365.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.05 million. Analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ceridian HCM

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total transaction of $786,420.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,943,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total value of $26,639.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,464,655.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $786,420.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,943,595.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,650 shares of company stock worth $2,259,207. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDAY. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 2,300.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

