Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance

CTHR stock opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.91. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $1.26.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.56 million for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 38.31% and a negative net margin of 65.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTHR. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 82,148 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation bought a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the first quarter valued at about $443,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 194,505 shares in the last quarter. 26.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

