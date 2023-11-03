Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance
CTHR stock opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.91. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $1.26.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.56 million for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 38.31% and a negative net margin of 65.39%.
About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.
