Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Cut to $450.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $510.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a market perform rating and a $463.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Charter Communications from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Charter Communications from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $565.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $501.52.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Charter Communications

Charter Communications Stock Performance

CHTR stock opened at $412.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $432.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $388.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The firm has a market cap of $61.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.14. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $302.21 and a 1-year high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 31.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charter Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in Charter Communications by 111.1% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 168.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 307.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.