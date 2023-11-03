Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) PT Lowered to $26.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 14.02% from the company’s previous close.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.93.

CAKE opened at $30.24 on Thursday. Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The firm had revenue of $830.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 338.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

