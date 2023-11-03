Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $32.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.82% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stephens dropped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.93.

Cheesecake Factory Price Performance

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $30.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.28 and its 200 day moving average is $32.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46. Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $41.28.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $830.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cheesecake Factory

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 4.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 48,533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 40.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 3.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

