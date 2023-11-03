Chevron (NYSE:CVX) PT Lowered to $175.00 at Raymond James

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chevron from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $148.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.20. Chevron has a 1 year low of $143.82 and a 1 year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.56 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chevron

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in Chevron by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,830,000 after purchasing an additional 250,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

