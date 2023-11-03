Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Chimera Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.6% annually over the last three years. Chimera Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 83.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Chimera Investment to earn $0.65 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 110.8%.

Shares of NYSE:CIM opened at $4.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Chimera Investment has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $7.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.48.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chimera Investment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIM. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 1,302.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,132,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,970 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $10,395,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 113.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,090,000 after purchasing an additional 885,442 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,117,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,081,000 after purchasing an additional 547,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 134.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 810,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,756,000 after purchasing an additional 465,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.19% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

